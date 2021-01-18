Staff and volunteers at the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea were disappointed by the theft of an educational porpoise skull likely taken on Jan. 8. (Courtesy of Tina Kelly)

Staff and volunteers at the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea were disappointed by the theft of an educational porpoise skull likely taken on Jan. 8. (Courtesy of Tina Kelly)

Well-loved porpoise skull stolen from Sidney aquarium

Skull had been used for youth and visitor education and outreach for years

A porpoise skull used countless times for marine education was stolen from the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea this month.

The Sidney-based non-profit aquarium and learning centre says the skull disappeared at some point during the day on Jan. 8. A employee who dusts the exhibits noticed it was missing from its display on Jan. 9.

“Something that is not a model – that is real and true – is very unique,” said Tina Kelly, director of learning and communications for the aquarium. “It’s not really replaceable.”

The majority of the Shaw Centre’s marine mammal artifacts were donated and handed down from the Marine Ecology Centre, the facility replaced by the current aquarium in 2009.

The porpoise skull was not in pristine condition, Kelly points out, but that’s because it had been used repeatedly for school groups, visitors and off-site education programs.

“The lower jaw is missing and some teeth are missing … it was loved and it speaks to the number of people that have been taught with it over the years,” Kelly said.

READ ALSO: Shaw Centre for Salish in Sidney ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the future

The aquarium closed for several months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and when it reopened in June, several items were moved around during efforts to create space for physical distancing. The skull was moved to a high-traffic location near the exit – a location almost always supervised by staff or volunteers.

“How it happened is quite a mystery to us,” Kelly said. “It was just really disappointing to see that it was taken. We’ve never had anything happen like this before.”

The theft comes as a blow to the centre, especially after a year of adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic and a massive loss in revenue. But Kelly said the non-profit and its team have come back strong from setbacks before.

One silver lining has emerged, Kelly notes, in the form of community support. After posting about the theft on Facebook, dozens of people shared the post and expressed their support for the aquarium.

“We didn’t expect it to become a touch point for so many people,” she said. “What we’ve seen, when we go through the comments, is we have support behind us, people appreciate what we do. It does make the loss a little bit easier to bear when we know people really value us as a facility.”

READ ALSO: Sidney octopus named after Dr. Bonnie Henry scheduled to swim away next week

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MuseumSalish SeaSidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elk rescued from zip line in Youbou on Vancouver Island
Next story
Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service

Just Posted

A female prisoner sent Langford police officers a thank-you card after she spent days in their custody. (Twitter/West Shore RCMP)
Woman gives Victoria-area jail 4.5-star review in handwritten card to police after arrest

‘We don’t often get thank you cards from people who stay with us, but this was sure nice to see’: RCMP

Staff and volunteers at the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea were disappointed by the theft of an educational porpoise skull likely taken on Jan. 8. (Courtesy of Tina Kelly)
Well-loved porpoise skull stolen from Sidney aquarium

Skull had been used for youth and visitor education and outreach for years

An Oak Bay Police officer handed out five tickets for “fail to obey stop sign” and two tickets for using a cell phone while driving, all within two hours at King George Terrace on Jan. 11. (Oak Bay Police Twitter)
Man confronts unmasked group at Oak Bay Marina

Oak Bay police issue plenty of tickets in short King George Terrace visit

A 45-metre tall call tower is proposed for Westhills Stadium. (Black Press Media file photo)
New cell tower proposed for Westhills Stadium in Langford

Tower will increase capacity in congested network: staff report

Sidney Pier was one of two sites in Sidney as the Netflix series Maid shot in Sidney in late 2020. The show starring Margaret Qualley was one of 38 productions shooting in Greater Victoria. (Bob Orchard/Submitted)
Head of Greater Victoria film commission warns of lost economic opportunity

Kathleen Gilbert said without full funding, region will not be able to attract productions

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

An elk got his antlers caught up in a zip line in Youbou over the weekend. (Conservation Officer Service Photo)
Elk rescued from zip line in Youbou on Vancouver Island

Officials urge people to manage items on their property that can hurt animals

A Trail man has a lucky tin for a keepsake after it saved him from a stabbing last week. File photo
Small tin in Kootenay man’s jacket pocket saved him from stabbing: RCMP

The man was uninjured thanks to a tin in his jacket

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Chantel Moore, 26, was fatally shot by a police officer during a wellness check in the early morning of June 4, 2020, in Edmundston, N.B. (Facebook)
Frustrated family denied access to B.C. Indigenous woman’s police shooting report

Independent investigation into B.C. woman’s fatal shooting in New Brunswick filed to Crown

Delta Police Constable Jason Martens and Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd that recently retired after 10 years with Delta Police. (Photo submitted)
Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service

Nine-year-old German Shepherd now fights over toys instead of chasing down bad guys

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks

Overall hospitalizations have fallen but young people battling the virus in hospital has increased

Canada released proposed regulations Jan. 2 for the fisheries minister to maintain Canada’s major fish stocks at sustainable levels and recover those at risk. (File photo)
New laws would cement DFO accountability to depleted fish stocks

Three B.C. salmon stocks first in line for priority attention under proposed regulations

Trees destroyed a Shoreacres home during a wind storm Jan. 13, 2021. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay woman flees just before tree crushes house

Pamala DeRosa is thankful to be alive

Gin, one of the Kantymirs’ two sheep. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sheep start up ATV, sit in cars and go for walks in Salmon Arm

Until they bought two sheep, Ken and Karleen Kantymir didin’t realize just how social the animals are

Most Read