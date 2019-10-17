More than 300 grams of cocaine and crack-cocaine seized in Victoria after a joint operation between the West Shore RCMP and the Victoria Police Department. (Photo provided by West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP bust seizes $50,000 worth of drugs

More than 300 grams of cocaine and crack-cocaine seized in Victoria

Two 37-year-old men have been arrested for drug trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking after the West Shore RCMP seized drugs with a street value of more than $50,000.

On Sept. 27, the West Shore RCMP’s drug unit executed five search warrants in relation to a drug trafficking operation in Victoria and on the West Shore. The drug unit had kept tabs on two suspected drug dealers for several months. Both suspects live in Victoria but regularly came to the West Shore for alleged criminal activity.

“Drug trafficking doesn’t stop at the West Shore border, neither do our investigators,” said Cpl. Ryan Walsh of the West Shore RCMP’s drug unit. “We put the call out to our colleagues at [VicPD] who immediately showed their support and jumped on board, making the project a success.”

READ MORE: Langford homeowner helps West Shore RCMP catch car thief

The search warrants, for three residences and two vehicles, were all conducted in Victoria with various units from the West Shore RCMP, Victoria Police Department and the emergency response team. The investigation is on-going.

More than 300 grams of cocaine and crack-cocaine were seized by police, totalling $50,000 in street value. Ammunition, two vehicles, and a variety of bladed weapons were also seized.

ALSO READ: Langford woman charges after allegedly racking up $10,000 in loans using stolen identity

“As the community grows and evolves so must the approach of policing,” said Insp. Todd Preston, officer in charge of West Shore RCMP.

Preston added he’s met with mayors and councils from Langford, Colwood, and View Royal who agree there’s a need for focused drug enforcement.

“The focus on drug enforcement in the West Shore will not only impact the drug trade but also impact related offences such as property crime, which is often driven by those who are looking to fuel their drug addiction. Working these types of investigations in conjunction with other surrounding police agencies will become more and more common as mutually beneficial.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes
Next story
British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP bust seizes $50,000 worth of drugs

More than 300 grams of cocaine and crack-cocaine seized in Victoria

Downtown Victoria tea shop switches to plastic tea bags

Murchie’s Tea and Coffee says the transition is temporary

Delays expected on Interurban Road due to wastewater treatment project in Saanich

Traffic down to a single alternating lane until Sunday evening

Indigenous artist challenges people to re-assess environments with new project

The ‘Indigenous Illuminations’ transforms the ordinary into something new

Last week for first year of Oak Bay deer contraception campaign

Crew working to administer second booster to all 60 does

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

LETTERS: Wolf kills, wilderness protection and caribou recovery

Readers respond to Tom Fletcher’s column on B.C. program

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Fewer people prescribed opioids in B.C., but other provinces lack data: doctors

Patients who began taking opioids were prescribed smaller doses for shorter duration

Electric cello, stolen from vehicle in Williams Lake, returned to U.S. owner

Rita Rice of Texas said she and her husband had given up hope of ever seeing it again

Vancouver Island’s West Coast going wild about cycling

Ongoing project will tie Tofino and Ucluelet together with a paved cycling trail

Most Read