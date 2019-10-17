West Shore RCMP bust seizes $50,000 worth of drugs

More than 300 grams of cocaine and crack-cocaine seized in Victoria

More than 300 grams of cocaine and crack-cocaine seized in Victoria after a joint operation between the West Shore RCMP and the Victoria Police Department. (Photo provided by West Shore RCMP)

Two 37-year-old men have been arrested for drug trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking after the West Shore RCMP seized drugs with a street value of more than $50,000.

On Sept. 27, the West Shore RCMP’s drug unit executed five search warrants in relation to a drug trafficking operation in Victoria and on the West Shore. The drug unit had kept tabs on two suspected drug dealers for several months. Both suspects live in Victoria but regularly came to the West Shore for alleged criminal activity.

“Drug trafficking doesn’t stop at the West Shore border, neither do our investigators,” said Cpl. Ryan Walsh of the West Shore RCMP’s drug unit. “We put the call out to our colleagues at [VicPD] who immediately showed their support and jumped on board, making the project a success.”

READ MORE: Langford homeowner helps West Shore RCMP catch car thief

The search warrants, for three residences and two vehicles, were all conducted in Victoria with various units from the West Shore RCMP, Victoria Police Department and the emergency response team. The investigation is on-going.

More than 300 grams of cocaine and crack-cocaine were seized by police, totalling $50,000 in street value. Ammunition, two vehicles, and a variety of bladed weapons were also seized.

ALSO READ: Langford woman charges after allegedly racking up $10,000 in loans using stolen identity

“As the community grows and evolves so must the approach of policing,” said Insp. Todd Preston, officer in charge of West Shore RCMP.

Preston added he’s met with mayors and councils from Langford, Colwood, and View Royal who agree there’s a need for focused drug enforcement.

“The focus on drug enforcement in the West Shore will not only impact the drug trade but also impact related offences such as property crime, which is often driven by those who are looking to fuel their drug addiction. Working these types of investigations in conjunction with other surrounding police agencies will become more and more common as mutually beneficial.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.