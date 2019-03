Police sought public’s help to identify people photographed on the camera with record-time results

Thanks to the internet, West Shore RCMP were able to reunite a camera with its owner in record time.

Police put out a release Tuesday morning asking for the public’s assistance in finding the owner of a camera that was submitted to them on March 25.

RCMP also added a photo of two people found on the camera to the release.

Just 15 minutes after posting it online, police were contacted by the owner and said they are “happy” to give the camera back to them.

