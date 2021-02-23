West Shore RCMP investigating early-morning armed robbery attempt

Police say one suspect had a handgun and demanded the victim give them cash

West Shore RCMP is looking for two suspects as they investigate a report of an attempted robbery near Veterans Memorial Parkway early Tuesday morning.

Police learned two suspects allegedly approached a man while he was walking along the east side of the Parkway, between Percy Place and Larkhall Road, around 2:30 a.m. Police say one of the suspects had a handgun and demanded that the victim give them cash. When the person – who was not injured during the incident – said they didn’t have any cash, the suspects left on foot walking toward the Chevron gas station, according to an RCMP press release.

One suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s, between 5’8” and 5’10” and has blue eyes. He was wearing a face mask and has a tattoo under his right eye that continues onto the neck. The tattoo is described as having sharp edges and line – possibly like a tribal-style tattoo.

The second suspect is also described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s and is about the same height as the other suspect. They were wearing a hoodie, blue jeans, a black face mask and black sneakers.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects. If you live in the area or were driving by and have dash camera (or) home surveillance, please check it between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Feb. 21,” an RCMP release said. “If you think you captured the suspects on your surveillance or know who they could be, please call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. You can always report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

West Shore RCMP said they had no similar reports and the incident wasn’t immediately reported to police. Officers remind the public that they should report criminal and suspicious behavior right away.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

