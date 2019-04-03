West Shore RCMP search for suspect in robbery on Galloping Goose

Police say victim was robbed on Galloping Goose trail in Langford

West Shore RCMP officers swarmed the the Galloping Goose trail in Langford after a report of a robbery on April 3 around 1 p.m..

The robbery took place on the trail at the west end of Rowils Crescent near Glen Lake in Langford. Police said a male victim was approached by a male suspect who brandished a knife, demanding the victim’s bag. The victim was unharmed and called the police.

West Shore RCMP officers as well as the bike unit and police dog services immediately flooded the area looking for the suspect.

The suspect was described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 6 foot three inches, medium build and wearing a black hoodie and pants.

Police said the suspect was last seen running on the boardwalk at Glen Lake.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who knows the suspect or where they might be is being asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police are asking the public not to approach the suspect.

