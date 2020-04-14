West Shore thieves steal U-Haul van, attempt to steal bike and load into vehicle

West Shore RCMP are looking for information in regards to recent thefts

West Shore RCMP say a U-Haul truck similar to this photo was stolen on April 14. (File contributed/ West Shore RCMP).

The West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help in regards to several thefts and attempted thefts which happened early on April 14.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. West Shore RCMP got a call from Burnett Road in View Royal, where a caller reported waking up to find two men trying to cut chains off of his or her bike. The complainant chased the suspects away and called the police, saying that one man was carrying bolt cutters, while the other was driving a white van.

The suspected van is believed to be a U-Haul rental 2019 GMC Savana with a license plate of NX4 941, which was reportedly stolen on the same evening from the 2100-block of Sooke Road. The van has now been recovered, but the suspects are still at large.

One man was described as five-foot-five and wearing a yellow jacket.

In addition to this the West Shore RCMP also received a second report of a stolen vehicle from the 2800-block of Hagel Road in Colwood, which was later recovered by police in Victoria.

There were also reports of two vehicles broken into and rifled through. One was parked on Hagel Road in Colwood, while another was parked on Goldstream Road in Langford.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes, or who saw the suspects and/or a white GMC Savana van with the B.C. plate NX4 941 is asked to call the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264. People can also report anonymously by calling the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

