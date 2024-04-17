Witness sees 2 men graffiti Langford buildings; RCMP look for suspects

The last report of graffiti was just after 3 a.m. on April 5

Five buildings along Jackin Ave, Sooke Road and Dunford Ave have all been hit with the same graffiti.

The most recent report of graffiti was reported to West Shore RCMP just after 3 a.m. on April 5, when a witness saw two men were seen spray painting on the side of the building at 979 Dunford Ave.

Officers were called to the scene but the two men fled and weren’t located. The witness advised officers that one of the suspects was on a bicycle while the other on foot. They were also both wearing dark hoodies.

“The graffiti has defaced several buildings and police are investigating this as mischief,” said West Shore RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, please call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

READ MORE: Victoria carriage operator blames equipment malfunction for spooked horse