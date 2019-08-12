Women flee attempted robbery in Carnarvon Park

Carnarvon Park, a 3.97-hectare sports park, is located at Carnarvon Street and Henderson Road in Oak Bay. (Black Press File Photo)

A brazen robbery in Carnarvon Park early Saturday is the second report of masked males accosting a pedestrian in a matter of days.

Oak Bay Police received the report of an attempted robbery at Carnarvon Park at about 1 a.m. Two males wearing dark-coloured hoodies, which were lowered to cover their faces, approached three women who were walking in the park.

One of the males demanded their wallets and money, and when the women continued walking one of the males attempted to stop them, said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

“The females continued and a red laser pointer was pointed at them. One of the females believed they observed an unknown object in one of the male’s hands. Extensive search of the area was negative.”

The females were not injured in anyway. Anyone with information is asked to notify the Oak Bay Police Department.

While there is little to connect the two events, a male walking through Kings Park on Thursday night reported a similar incident. The male was approached by two males masking their faces with handkerchiefs. He believed the males were relatively young. They asked for money, and when the victim refused they turned aggressive and he fled, then called Victoria Police.

These are some of the calls Oak Bay Police responded to throughout the week of Aug. 5 to 11.

Shh, we're trying to maintain the "Nothing ever happens in #OakBay" image.🤫Please don't tell anyone that at 2am our members went from a Keep the Peace call to a B&E w/ 2 cars stolen simultaneous to 2 men being kicked out of an apartment & then a prowler call. #ignoranceisbliss😃 pic.twitter.com/mPjKYvl02w — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 12, 2019

On Tuesday police received a report of a hit and run. A driver hit a parked car in a parking lot and drove off. However, their licence plate was obtained an investigation is now open.

On Thursday a thief smashed out the window of a car parked at the 2400 block of Cedar Hill Cross Road. The owner had left her backpack within view from outside the car.

Remember not to leave anything inside your vehicle that would tempt thieves from entering, Bernoties said.

Thursday also saw the most dangerous and worst parking job at Willows Beach in recent memory. An impaired male driver in his 60s drove his Volkswagen off Esplanade, onto the sidewalk and partly onto logs on the beach. He was fortunate not to have hit anyone.

The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded.

On Wednesday the Oak Bay Police received a suspicious circumstance report in the 900 block of St. Patrick Street.

The complainant reported that someone was knocking on her front door and when she turned on the outside light a male ran towards the backyard. The search came up empty.

On Friday police responded to a mischief and theft on the 2100 block of Oak Bay Avenue. Three males were observed on camera ‘casing’ the area, Bernoties said.

“One of the males returned with a lock cutter and gained entry into a caged area. If anyone has any information please contact the Oak Bay Police Department.”

Overnight Friday and early Saturday were a string of vehicle break-ins. A perpetrator tried to gain entry to a truck in the 2000 block of Newton Street, reportedly by damaging the plastic casing around the driver-side door handle.

Sometime overnight two more vehicles were broken into, one on the 400 block of Beach Drive and one on the 3100 block of Woodburn Road.

Nothing was reported missing, both vehicles were unlocked.

On Aug. 10 Oak Bay Police responded to a theft at a business located in the 1700 block of Elgin Street. Someone gained access to the business’ office, during open hours, and stole a satchel with personal items inside. The investigation is ongoing.

