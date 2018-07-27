Woodwynn Farms garlic glean rescues 5000 bulbs

A garlic glean at Woodwynn Farms rescued at least 5000 heads of garlic from going to waste.

Matthew Kemshaw, executive director of LifeCycles Project Society, said 65-70 people were on-site rescuing garlic from the field. It was planted in the fall and needed to be picked before it went to flower. The team made short work of the project, finishing in under 2 hours.

LifeCycles was asked by BC Housing to organize a crew of volunteers, and they put the call out last week to their network of volunteers and community supporters. “We’re amazed with the response,” said Kemshaw.

Kemshaw took a tour of Woodwynn Farms last week to understand the magnitude of the work, and the pick was his third time on site.

“It’s such a gem and we’re really excited at LifeCycles to be participating in this project and supporting BC Housing and getting community involvement here on Woodwynn Farms.”

The garlic will be distributed to over 65 community organizations in Victoria, including food banks, community kitchens, schools and more. Volunteers also got about 10 heads of garlic each.

 

