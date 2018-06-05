Another side to reality based police situations: letter writer

Victoria News reporter Nicole Crescenzi participated in reality based training exercises with VicPD officers. A letter writer suggests that the News should investigate police actions from the standpoint of those arrested. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Re: What it’s like to hit a cop: reality based training with the Victoria Police, (News, June 1)

I hope Victoria News writers will also take part in reality scenarios involving members of the public subjected to police misconduct.

You could re-enact situations that have been described in police complaints submissions as well as those provided by the Victoria police.

That would help members of the media and public know what victims of police over-reach “are going through.” A number of local lawyers are engaged in assisting them. There are lots of interesting police-related stories yet to be told.

S.B. Julian

Esquimalt

