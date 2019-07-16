LETTER: Act of kindness inspires woman to pay it forward

I would like to thank the wonderful couple who helped me when I returned to my car, two grandsons in tow, to find a dead battery.

READ ALSO: Kudos to the kindness of strangers in Sidney

I went to customer service at Save-On-Foods to look for help and the woman behind me in line, without hesitation, phoned her husband to bring their truck to where I was parked.

READ ALSO: Victim of cyber attack speaks out, highlights Sidney generosity

I gave him my jumper cables and we were good to go in just a few minutes. I thanked them and told them I would pay it forward, which generated a great conversation with the grandsons on the way home.

READ ALSO: United Way car enjoys free parking thanks to kindness of a stranger

Thanks again to the couple in the blue Chevy truck.

Susan Hughes

Sidney

Previous story
LETTER: Drivers need to get their heads out of the clouds

Just Posted

More ideas come forward for Victoria’s Centennial Square

Ideas from over 1,400 residents are being presented to council

Sidney bank robbery suspect also sought in connect to Abbotsford robbery

Lucas Daryl Bradwell, 28, is known to frequent the Lower Mainland but is believed to be on Vancouver Island

HarbourCats four-game win streak hits stall in Walla Walla

Victoria team loses the first of a three-game set 6-3 in Washington

B.C. Ferries cancels two sailings Monday due to mechanical issues

In order to replace a steering pump on the Queen of New Westminster

Island View Nursery cleared to sell ‘less than half’ of plants following quarantine

A single plant was found with infected spores on July 3

VIDEO: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

Police seeking cyclist captured in video

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

New home cost dips in B.C.’s large urban centres

Victoria, Kelowna, Vancouver prices decline from last year

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

U.S. tug firm to be sentenced for 2016 spill in B.C. First Nation’s territory

The Nathan E. Stewart spilled 110,000 litres of diesel and heavy oils in October 2016

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Most Read