Illustration of the proposed Cordova Bay shopping centre and condo buildings, looking from a redesigned Cordova Bay Road. Image from Alan Lowe Architect

LETTER: Approve plaza development, move Cordova Bay into 21st century

Letter writer supports proposed Cordova Bay shopping centre

As a resident of Cordova Bay, I write to lend my support in favour of the proposed Cordova Bay shopping centre development at 5120-5144 Cordova Bay Rd.

It is time to stop living in the past, and for Cordova Bay to move forward into the 21st century. With the approval of the subject permit application, council has the leadership opportunity to pave the way to the future; to remove the single-most eye sore on that beautiful scenic route that exists to this day as the blight of our neighbourhood.

I see little of substance to object to in the proposal as presented. Individually, of course, we can all find fault; but really, what significant issues are there to oppose here? Traffic aside, objection appears for the most part to be subjective, but clearly not everyone has the same opinion about what is attractive. The design must therefore be judged objectively. Saanich staff has done a fine job of doing just that.

I therefore hope that council will rise above the noise of the naysayers, and not be intimidated by the negativity of a small minority. The best interests of our community should not be determined by those who shout the loudest. Rather, I hope that council has heard the voice of the silent (vast) majority who, like myself, want to see this project move forward to construction. The application must be judged on its own merits, and not on the grounds of distorted perspective.

Council, in this election year, needs to stand strong and demonstrate wisdom in bringing this matter to decision in favour of staff’s recommendation.

Alex Izett

Saanich

