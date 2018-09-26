Letter: Crying foul over political ad

Send your letters to editor@peninsulanewsreview.com

Every day, every medium in Greater Victoria (and, I’m sure, elsewhere), has stories about the homeless. None of these stories talk about the fact that there are two types of homeless people.

One group consists of law-abiding, rational, reasonable citizens who are, through bad luck, not able to afford a place to live. They would like to work but can’t, or have jobs that do not pay enough to allow them to pay rent in Greater Victoria. They cause no problems to their neighbours, and want nothing more than to be able to survive.

The second group consists of drug addicts and alcoholics, and/or those who have no interest in working. They wouldn’t take a job if it were offered. They break into cars and homes, they prey on their fellows, they intimidate everyone with whom they come in contact.

Unfortunately, the second group gives the other 10 percent a bad name.

Ian Cameron

Brentwood Bay

Crying foul over political ad

I see in January of this year our town crier asked for a raise to $3,000. Our Mayor Steve Price not only agreed but bumped it up another 20 per cent. Now at election time I see a ad taken out by Kenny Podmore endorsing the mayor about all the wonderful things Steve has accomplished.

I thought the position of Town Crier was a politically neutral one. I guess the extra 20 per cent raise covered the cost of the ad.

One more thing, do we need a town crier? Seems to be enough whining about the present counsel that we should not have to pay for a crier.

Chris Bradley

Sidney

Keep your butts off the streets

A big thank you to the people who were out cleaning our streets last Sunday. Is there a bylaw against throwing garbage like cigarette butts and gum on the street? How about a neighbour who throws cigarette butts from his balcony to our driveway and the front street? There should be a way of training these people. We have a town that is well looked after, like our flower beds etc. and we want to keep it that way. What can we do?

Bertha McCrea

Sidney

Previous story
Editorial: Everywhere a sign

Just Posted

B.C. Building Trades program to boost skilled labour in the province

Housing affordabililty not significant contributor to lack of workers, better inclusion of women, Indigenous people necessary

Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash on Gorge Road

Incident happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday

Can you name all four of Victoria’s ‘sister cities’?

Partnerships with Asian, Russian countries have resulted in tourism, investment opportunities

B.C. Fire chiefs concerned over home-grown cannabis and fire hazards

More legislation is needed around electrical, fire codes

Trees Matter Network pushes planting on National Tree Day

Urban trees a key public health issue

VIDEO: Tour de Rock rider says event provides badly needed support

Cancer survivor and volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery speaks about importance of fundraising tour

JUST ANNOUNCED: Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Piano-playing star on three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

$5,000 reward offered as hunt for B.C. murder suspect intensifies

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with deadly Surrey shooting

Misspelling B.C. toddler’s plane ticket leaves travel agent on the hook for $1100

Mom and toddler couldn’t get on flight from Iran to Vancouver

Tempering the B.C. cannabis legalization ‘gold rush’

Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls

Trump boasts of America’s might, gets laugh at UN

President Donald Trump received an unexpected laugh at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Federal use of A.I. in visa applications could breach human rights, report says

Impacts of automated decision-making involving immigration applications and how errors and assumptions could lead to “life-and-death ramifications”

Rattie scores 3 as Oilers blank Canucks 6-0

Vancouver slips to 1-5 in exhibition play

Veterans Affairs ordered to take second look before supporting vets’ relatives

Liberal government ordered officials to adopt a more critical eye

Most Read