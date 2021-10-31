Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Golfers help Cedar Hill turn a profit

I felt that I had to respond to Ryan Gisler’s letter of Oct. 20. His suggestion that his taxes subsidize golf to a greater extent than “swims and gyms”, using rounded out figures and “free market” influences is quite simply, wrong.

For the period Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2021, a freedom of information request shows gross revenues for Cedar Hill golf course operations was $1.6 million; expenses were $730,000; for a net profit of $870,000.

Where exactly are you “kicking in” your taxes? For me to play golf? I think not.

Mick Goodger

Saanich

