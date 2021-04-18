LETTER: Heritage has advantages

Recent letters on heritage have not dealt with its advantages. Importantly, it helps against climate change, first by retention of some trees and landscaping, all usually lost during development. Heritage work allows some changes.

Tearing down older buildings to build “efficient” ones means radical carbon increase. A UBC study showed that buildings outlive their carbon after 168 years. Replacing older materials with newer immediately increases the carbon as do tearing down and building. Machines smashing down whole buildings really add to carbon output. Unlike wood, plywood and press-wood contain gassing glues.

Also, studies show that physical continuity assists general mental health, according to expert preservationist Thomas Mayes, so landmarks really matter. The loss of Fairfield United Church was devastating. Structures from different times add variety, so streetscapes matter, interesting for visitors and stability for residents.

Financial aid to heritage benefits the whole city. The homeowners invest and the grants ensure quality, long-lasting work. The results include well-kept buildings and skilled tradesman employment.

Yes, we had to look round for insurance but we found one and contribute to the whole street.

Mary E. Doody Jones

Victoria