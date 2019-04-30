LETTER: Human life is more valuable than stone

I too watched in dismay as Notre Dame burned and was amazed at how monies immediately began pouring in for its restoration – nearly a billion dollars within hours.

Yet, part of me was also dismayed that money does not pour into saving the lives of the poorest millions in our world who are sick and dying from deadly epidemics like AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

It was made starkly clear to me that ending poverty is definitely not a matter of money but an issue of political will. The Canadian government is being urged to make a bold pledge of $1 billion CAD to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the best weapon against disease ever seen in the world, signalling that Canada acts on its values.

Why doesn’t human life equate to treasures built of stone?

Anita Mark

Saanichton