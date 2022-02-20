Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Lack of doctors the real health crisis

Premier Horgan’s comments about the ongoing mandates continued to disappoint. Your faith in Bonnie Henry’s knowledge of, and responses to, this virus is not shared by a great number of your fellow British Columbians. She is not following the (ever-changing) science; if she were, she’d have advised you and Adrian Dix many months ago that science shows the so-called remedy has turned out not to be a true vaccine.

The definition of madness has perhaps never been more apt: Insanity is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results. COVID is now endemic. It’s time to stop the madness and end the mandates.

Focus “health” efforts on what you can – and should – control: access to doctors for the 100,000 in Greater Victoria alone (700,000 provincewide) who are without a doctor, increased hospital bed capacity, and the prevention and early treatment of disease.

We’d do well to have far fewer bureaucrats and far more common sense.

Dolores Bell

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Shoreline Medical Society supports area’s needs
Next story
LETTER: A musical antidote to COVID anxiety

Just Posted

Crews and vessels with the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation spent parts of Thursday training near Sidney’s Tulista Park. The exercise focused on flushing oil off contaminated beaches back into the water for easier recovery. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Western Canada Marine Response crews and vessels train in water off Sidney

The Oak Bay Police Board seeks resident input while developing its three-year strategic plan. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police ask those who live, work and play in Oak Bay to take 5-minute survey

The importance of Cool Aid Society’s dental care centre in downtown Victoria is well known within the dental industry, but less so among the general public. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cool Aid reaches out to community to help fund a year of dental work in Victoria

North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr says council’s decision to go ahead with an OCP review that includes housing and affordability shows faith in the consultant and in future community engagements, likely unfolding in May and June. (Courtesy District of North Saanich)
Housing, affordability back in as North Saanich OCP review continues