Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Natural gas subsidies impede fight on climate change

Your editorial of Nov. 24 was very timely and covered some of the measures that will be needed to mitigate the effects of the inevitable future climate disasters. Unfortunately, you neglected to mention the only measure that stands some chance of eventually limiting the increasing frequency and destructiveness of such events. The latest IPCC report, plus numerous presentations at the recent COP26, make it clear that, on a planetary basis, we need to start serious reductions in our greenhouse gas emissions before 2030.

We in Canada have a very high carbon footprint per capita compared with the rest of the world, so it is incumbent on us to do our fair share. Both individual and governmental actions are required, and I was happy to see that Saanich is offering an online climate action series for individuals in the latest Recreation Guide.

As a province, a large and increasing portion of our emissions come from so-called natural gas. The production of LNG is anything but natural, requiring the use of chemicals and large quantities of groundwater which becomes irreversibly contaminated. The fugitive emissions during production are 80 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than CO2, and if taken into account make LNG more damaging than other fossil fuels like coal and oil.

As taxpayers of B.C., we are actually subsidizing this industry through the very outdated and complex royalty system. The provincial government has recognized the need for reform and has launched a consultation process. This gives us a chance to ask for a system which will require industry to share their profits more fairly, including with First Nations whose territories have been severely impacted. We might also ask to structure the royalties to encourage the necessary phasing out of the whole industry in the coming decades.

There is a questionnaire for an online response at https://feedback.engage.gov.bc.ca/187266?lang=en but I would recommend checking with environmental groups such as Dogwood, Wilderness Committee, or Stand.Earth for additional background before completing.

Judy Gaylord

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Resthaven Park too precious to go to the dogs
Next story
MLA REPORT: Legislature must come together to deal with climate crises

Just Posted

The Saanich Adult Education Centre operating out of the LAU, WELNEW Tribal School on West Saanich Road offers a variety of upgrading and post-secondary preparation programs for Indigenous learners age 15 and over. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Adult Education Centre to receive $400,000 boost for Indigenous learning

Capital Regional District information shows 26 per cent of Oak Bay residents live in multi-unit buildings, which may not provide access to private electric vehicle chargers, one reason the CRD plans to focus on development of public EV infrastructure in the region. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay OK’s levy for CRD to help combat effects of climate change

Ariella Falkowski with Lohbrunner Community Farm helps a customer pick out some locally grown produce during a previous season of the Goldstream Farmers Market. While still not up to pre-pandemic levels, organizers said the 2021 season exceeded their expectations, with an average of 500 people attending every Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Goldstream Farmers Market season exceeds expectations

Alessandro Hojabrpour (centre) and Terran Campbell (right) have been nominated for Under-21 Player of the Year and Player of the Year respectively. (Courtesy Pacific FC)
PFC coach, two players nominated for end of season awards ahead of final