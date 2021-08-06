LETTER: New priorities needed for public health

Africans displaced by civil war, living in refugee camps, must spend hours finding a medical tent that is open, then spend more hours waiting in line so they can see a doctor and get needed medicine.

Medical orphans in Sidney (and elsewhere), must also struggle through the same process. How could this happen in a G8 country?

Some letters to those in authority are answered by office staff, who outline ongoing discussions with other organizations, or simply say they are doing their best. I beg to differ.

When a problem like this happens in a G8 country, government priorities need to be readjusted. What can be more important than the health of us all?

Public health must no longer be diminished by partisan politics. This current health care problem is solvable. All it takes is a little integrity from all our elected representatives.

Graeme Gardiner

Sidney