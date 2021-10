I start my weekday mornings in the dark, driving on Cedar Hill Road. And every morning I peer into that darkness, seeking those bike riders who wear dark clothes, flash no lights, and give me the responsibility for their life or death.

Their lack of reflective gear and bike lights is beyond my comprehension. How can these bike enthusiasts be so careless about their own safety? What I do know is that I don’t deserve the anguish of harming another person.

Jane Birkbeck

Saanich