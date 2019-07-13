LETTER: Taxpayers shouldn’t subsidize private developers

There seems to be a not so subtle attempt to frame the West Park Lane development as an affordable housing issue.

It is worth noting View Royal already contains affordable housing in the form of co-ops, secondary suites and such. West Park Lane would simply be another component.

The issue is the proposed waiving of Development Cost Changes (DCC) and forcing ratepayers to absorb the costs. Waiving said costs is another form of corporate welfare, especially egregious in context of the town preparing a significant property tax increase on all current property owners.

It is not the duty or responsibility of taxpayers to enhance the profit margins of private developers by subsidizing them.

Rick Plesnik

View Royal

