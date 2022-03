Once again, the mindless fools paraded through town protesting for freedom.

I guess nobody told them that the real fight for freedom is in Ukraine, where true freedom fighters are.

Shame on these clowns for desecrating our flag and country and embarrassing themselves and all Canadians. I support Ukraine, not these idiots!

Lorne Christensen

Sooke



