LETTER: Who is voting for Ben Isitt?

Once again, we see the negative aftermath of the Remembrance Day proposal as put forward by Coun. Ben Isitt.

READ ALSO: Victoria councillor faces criticism over suggestion to bill military for Remembrance Day

Yet, people keep voting for him. Why? In fact, I understand the he received the largest share of votes in the last election.

Given Isitt’s record of ideas that will have a negative effect on the City of Victoria, how come people keep voting for him? He has more than demonstrated that he doesn’t deserve to represent Victoria.

READ ALSO: Victoria city staff tasked to determine work involved to phase out horse-drawn carriages

It is obvious Isitt should be asked to resign. Stop voting for him.

Henry Fox

Victoria

