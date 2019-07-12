LETTER: Who is voting for Ben Isitt?

Once again, we see the negative aftermath of the Remembrance Day proposal as put forward by Coun. Ben Isitt.
Yet, people keep voting for him. Why? In fact, I understand the he received the largest share of votes in the last election.
Given Isitt’s record of ideas that will have a negative effect on the City of Victoria, how come people keep voting for him? He has more than demonstrated that he doesn’t deserve to represent Victoria.
It is obvious Isitt should be asked to resign. Stop voting for him.
Henry Fox
Victoria