And they’re off! Peninsula track and field season starts

With the snows a fading memory, the Peninsula Track and Field Club announce that their summer season has begun.
Weekly practices are now taking place at Parkland School, for young athletes aged 9 to 14.
The Peninsula Track and Field Club is continuing its thirty year tradition of offering coaching in the core events of running, jumping and throwing. The club say over the years hundreds of eager participants have trained with the club, many going on to become provincial, national and international champions.
Training is held Tuesday and Thursday evenings, start at 5:30 p.m., and are held under the watchful eyes of registered and experienced coaches. The practice sessions are designed to help both new and returning athletes improve in their chosen events, potentially leading to their participation in the Island Track Meets held throughout May and June.
An additional part of the Club’s activities is the Track Rascals program, for children aged 6, 7 and 8, held throughout May. Athletes can register for the programs either at Parkland on practice evenings or by contacting the Club Registrar, Lesley Foster 250-656-5660.
If you are 35 and over, you need not miss out, as the Club offers Masters (35+) and Senior (55+) divisions. Training takes place on Saturday mornings, also at Parkland Track.
nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter