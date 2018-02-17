Members of the Vancouver Canucks celebrate a goal against Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask during NHL action Saturday at Rogers Arena. (via @Canucks/Twitter)

Canucks came out hot, beat Bruins 6-1

Loui Eriksson scores twice, catapulting Vancouver to a lopsided victory over Boston

Loui Eriksson scored twice, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-1 win over the Boston Bruins in NHL hockey action Saturday at Rogers Arena.

Daniel Sedin, Bo Horvat, Sven Baertschi and Nic Dowd also scored for the Canucks (22-30-6). Tim Schaller had the lone goal for the Bruins (35-12-8).

Vancouver backup Anders Nilsson got the start in goal, making 44 saves on 45 shots. Boston’s Tuukka Rask made four saves on eight shots before being pulled before the start of the second period for backup Anton Khudobin, who made 13 saves.

Vancouver came out firing in the first period, scoring four goals on nine shots.

Eriksson opened the scoring two minutes in with his ninth of the season, finishing off a play from Daniel Sedin.

Sedin and Horvat both scored their 15th of the season less than a minute apart midway through the period.

Baertschi topped off the period with an unassisted goal for his 13th of the season.

The second period was much of the same for Vancouver, when Dowd tallied just under three minutes in, scoring off a rebound after Jake Virtanen drove hard into the net.

Boston’s Schaller broke the shutout, putting one past Nilsson three minutes into the third period for his 10th of the season.

Midway through the third, Eriksson scored shorthanded for his second of the game.

Heading into the game, Vancouver had the NHL’s third-worst record, while Boston was ranked as the NHL’s third-best team.

Prior to puck drop, Vernon’s Larry “King” Kwong was honoured with a video tribute. Kwong was the first player of Asian descent to play in the National Hockey League.

The Canucks are set to play the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Daniel Sedin has a point in four straight games… Baertschi has five points in the past five games, while Horvat has six points in as many games… Thomas Vanek has 68 points in 63 career games against the Bruins… Canucks’ starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom was expected to start, but was replaced after he was diagnosed with an illness.

Boston: Langley’s Danton Heinen was held scoreless but had three shots on goal.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Powell River stuns Vernon and BCHL grads lead Team Canada

Just Posted

Real estate money laundering ‘deeply troubling’

Attorney General will investigate

Victoria Harbour most polluted on B.C. coast: study

City’s industrial past and more recently, pharmaceuticals, create high levels of pollutants

Watch for high winds today and tomorrow

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria. According to Environment… Continue reading

Beauty Day at Our Place a chance to rise above daily struggles

Annual pampering event draws women of all ages and circumstances

Victoria dog attacked by otters off Dallas Road

Off-leash dogs and wildlife can make for a poor mix, veterinary staffer says

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Canucks came out hot, beat Bruins 6-1

Loui Eriksson scores twice, catapulting Vancouver to a lopsided victory over Boston

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. man brings dog to court as ‘best witness’

Man is defending himself on charges of uttering threats, possessing weapon for dangerous purposes

Vancouver artist’s cartoon of Florida school shooting resonates

Cartoon shows football coach, one of the victims, meeting others killed in school shootings

Trudeau family arrives in India for state visit

Seven-day visit includes meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Military seeks DNA experts to help ID missing war dead

Federal program recovers, identifies and arranges burials for Canada’s nearly 28,000 missing war dead

B.C. files new legal action against TransMountain pipeline

Province tries to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws, provoking Alberta

BCHL Today: Powell River stuns Vernon and BCHL grads lead Team Canada

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read