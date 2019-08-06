Hampton are representing Canada at the Senior Little League Softball World Series in Roxana, Del. (Hampton Little League photo)

Hampton doubles as Little League Canadian champions

Hampton edges Layritz in Sunday’s softball championship, seniors fall in World Series semifinal

It’s a big summer for Hampton Little League as they are double Canadian champions having won the national majors softball title with a 2-1 defeat over host Layritz on Sunday.

It was a big win for Hampton, who fell 6-1 to Layritz in their round robin meeting of the Canadian Championship at Layritz on Thursday. The playoff tournament also featured Alberta teams Ponoka and Calgary.

Hampton is now headed to the annual majors (aged 10-12) Softball World Series in Portland, Ore., this week while Hampton’s senior Little League team (aged 13-16) is returning with a solid result from the Little League World Series in Delaware.

Hampton majors open the LL World Series against Portland’s own Willow Creek LL at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

World Series senior semifinalists

Hampton’s senior team advanced to the semifinal game and fell to the eventual world champions, host Delaware, 6-3 on Saturday.

Hampton opened the World Series with a 3-0 win over Waco (Texas) last Monday and a 13-2 win over Burbank, Calif. on Tuesday. They then dropped a match before defeating a team from Rotterdam/The Hague (the Europe-Africa champs) 14-0 on Friday. Host Delaware proved too strong for Canada in the semifinal, however.

Hampton’s Payton Henderson and Alex Buckham each had two hits in the semifinal.

Florence, S.C., edged Canada 9-7 in the consolation final. Mackenzie Wildy went 4-for-4 in the consolation with three runs batted in.

Hampton secured the trip to the senior softball World Series by winning the senior Canadian Championship in Elnora, Alta., the week previous.

READ MORE: Layritz hosts Little League Canadian Championship

READ ALSO: Hampton off to hot start at senior Little League World Series

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Layritz Little League catcher Zoe Willington searches for a pop-up foul ball from Hampton Little League batter Carissa Dye (#6) at the 2019 Little League Softball Canadian Championships in Saanich on Thursday. Layritz won Thursday’s matchup 6-1 but fell in Sunday’s championship 2-1. (Kevin Menz/News Staff)

Hampton Little League catcher Rowan Fisher (#4) aims to run down Layritz Little League’s Lexi Walper (#24), after Walper was caught between third base and home plate during round-robin action at the 2019 Little League Softball Canadian Championships in Saanich on Thursday. (Kevin Menz/News Staff)

