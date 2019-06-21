Victoria HarbourCats pitcher DJ Peters made his second start of the season June 20, 2019, against the Yakima Valley Pippins. (Christian J. Stewart Photography)

HarbourCats five-run opening inning enough to down Pippins

Victoria squad improves to 10-5

Five runs in the top of the first inning was enough to propel the Victoria HarbourCats to victory Thursday night on the road in Washington.

The ‘Cats downed the host Yakima Valley Pippins 13-4, tallying up a total 17 hits on the night.

Parker Bramlett led the Victoria squad with four hits, three runs and a walk, while Chase Wehsener, Griffin Paxton, Frankie Niemann and Trevor Paro each contributed two hits and two RBIs.

Pitcher Zac Horne, who pitched one inning, was credited with the win in relief of starter DJ Peters. Peters pitched four innings, allowing eight hits and four runs, including a one-run homer from the Pippins’ Henry Gargus in the first.

Yakima pitcher Darius Garcia, who gave up seven runs on 11 hits, took the loss.

The game was the fifth in the last seven games the HarbourCats scored more than 10 runs.

Victoria, who visit the Portland Pickles Friday night, sit tied with the Bellingham Bells atop the West Coast League’s North Division, with a 10-5 reccord.

READ ALSO: Local sports teams have a celebrated history in Victoria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Top NHL draft prospects Hughes and Kakko know they’ll always be linked
Next story
Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

Just Posted

Esquimalt High rugby stars to compete at Paris World Games

Two among just three Vancouver Island athletes selected to Celtic Barbarians squad

Residents of 24 suites may be out ‘for several weeks’ after Saanich apartment fire

One woman died as a result of the Friday morning fire on Richmond Road

Man facing sex-related charges wanted by West Shore RCMP

Police believe Richard Tom is in the Greater Victoria area

Drop in earnings for BC Ferries, over $240M invested in capital expenditure

Company posted consolidated net earnings of $52.2 million

PHOTOS: ȽÁU, WELṈEW̱ tribal school celebrates Indigenous Day with Yellow Wolf Powwow

Traditional drumming, singing and dancing brings school together in celebration

WATCH: Thousands gather for National Indigenous Peoples Day at Royal Roads University

Day to embrace and celebrate culture and lives of Indigenous peoples

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Man arrested for armed robbery and jewelry theft in Nanaimo

Suspect charged for robbery of Best Buy Liquor Store, theft of rings at Woodgrove Centre

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Most Read