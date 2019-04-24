Junior Shamrocks’ season openers this weekend

Ter 1 B squad plays Saturday at home while Junior A is off to Maple Ridge for a road game on Sunday

Braylon Lumb, the junior A Victoria Shamrocks’ MVP for the 2018 season. (Black Press Media file photo)

The junior Shamrocks squad begins its season this weekend, with games Saturday and Sunday.

The Tier 1 B team (T1), who last year brought home the provincial title in the first year of this level, begins play with a home game Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m., when the Burnaby Lakers visit The Q Centre.

They then take to the road on Sunday, April 28, to face the Burrards in Maple Ridge at 2 p.m.

The Junior A’s start the season on the road with a trip to Langley to face the Thunder. Ball drop is at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The following Saturday, May 4, both teams are at home. The A’s play the Port Coquitlam Saints at 1 p.m., and the T1s have a finals rematch against the Coquitlam Adanacs at 4 p.m. – both at The Q Centre.

Season schedules, ticket information and standings will be available for fan at shamrocks.bcjall.com.

