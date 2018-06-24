Victoria third baseman Jason Willow makes a play against Bellingham in Saturday evening’s West Coast League game. The local baseball product went four-for-12 at the plate in his first weekend with the HarbourCats, but Victoria lost two of three games to the North Division-leading Bells, including 4-3 on a late home run Sunday. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart/Victoria HarbourCats)

Late Bellingham homer sinks HarbourCats at home

Visiting Bells take two of three West Coast League games in Victoria, Cats off to Walla Walla

A solo home run in the eighth inning by Bellingham designated hitter Matt James broke a 3-3 tie and was the difference in a 4-3 Bells win over the Victoria HarbourCats in West Coast League baseball action Sunday afternoon.

The win at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park was the second straight for South Division-leading Bellingham (15-6), following up a 10-2 victory Saturday night and a 6-5 loss to the Cats on Friday.

Victoria (9-9) trailed 3-0 heading into their half of the fifth inning, but put up three runs on a bases-clearing single by Victoria product and Baltimore Orioles draft pick Jason Willow. His laser to right was misplayed by the fielder, however, and the ball reached the fence, allowing Dustin Demeter, Adam Imwalle and Cade Brown to score and Willow to reach third.

The HarbourCats threatened in the seventh when Demeter reached third with two outs, but reliever Taylor Davis came in and forced Brown into a popout. Davis allowed just two hits the rest of the way and picked up the win, while late innings reliever Ping-Chun Ho, who gave up the homer to James, took the loss for Victoria.

Starter Tyler Hilton pitched into the fifth for Victoria, giving up four hits and three runs, only one of which was earned, while walking and striking out four each. Bells starter Ben Leeper only allowed one hit and struck out seven over three, but was replaced to start the fourth by Chris Micheles, who gave up all of Victoria’s runs.

Willow, who went 4-for-12 with a homer and three runs scored over the weekend after joining the team from the Santa Barbara Community College Vacqueros, had two hits Sunday to lead the ‘Cats along with catcher Matthew Clayton.

Victoria hits the road tomorrow (June 25) for a three-game set in Walla Walla against the Sweets starting Monday. They return home for a three-game set against Kelowna starting Friday (June 29).

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Just Posted

Victoria woman to cycle Portugal as winner of BC Bike to Work Week

Malene Foyd logged 49km cycling to work with the Ministry of Environment; “I always bike to work, rain or shine.”

ROCK THE SHORES 2018: A variety of musical flavours throughout weekend in Colwood

Headliners Brian Wilson, Sheepdogs and X Ambassadors part of diverse lineup festival

Victoria man in custody after downtown stabbing

Officers arrested suspect without incident, hours after afternoon stabbing

New kitchen for Mustard Seed built by volunteers

Members of HeroWork spent nearly a month building a new processing kitchen in Esquimalt

PHOTOS: People soak up summer fun at FernFest

The annual community event saw families and friends gather for food, games and markets

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Victoria Ska and Reggae Fest, Ride Don’t Hide, Cordova Bay Day and more

Late Bellingham homer sinks HarbourCats at home

Visiting Bells take two of three West Coast League games in Victoria, Cats off to Walla Walla

Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder

Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

Many kids are recent immigrants from countries covered by Trump travel ban

Amalgamation fails in North Cowichan and Duncan

North Cowichan says yes, but Duncan says no

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

Most Read

  • Late Bellingham homer sinks HarbourCats at home

    Visiting Bells take two of three West Coast League games in Victoria, Cats off to Walla Walla