Layritz Little League catcher Zoe Willington searches for a pop-up foul ball from Hampton Little League batter Carissa Dye (#6) at the 2019 Little League Softball Canadian Championships in Saanich on Thursday. (Kevin Menz/News Staff)

Little league squads competing in Saanich for national softball title

Alberta teams, Saanich squads open action at Layritz Park

Round-robin softball action was underway Thursday in Saanich as four little league squads began their quest to win the national title.

The 2019 Little League Softball Canadian Championships, for majors players aged 10 to 12, kicked off at Hiser Field at Layritz Park, with four games. The tournament decides Canada’s representative at the Little League Softball World Series in Portland.

Two Alberta teams, one representing Calgary Little League and another, the Maskawacis Jayhawks, opened the action, before cross-town Saanich competitors, Hampton Little League and the host Layritz Little League, took the field.

The Jayhawks downed Calgary 16-1, while Layritz defeated Hampton 6-1.

Hampton then defeated Maskawacis 13-0 in the day’s third game, before Layritz held Calgary runless, winning 16-0.

The tournament runs until Sunday.

Friday’s action will see each team play one more game to complete round-robin play. Semi-finals begin Saturday before the consolation and championship games Sunday.

READ ALSO: Layritz hosts Little League Canadian Championship

READ ALSO: Hampton off to winning start at Little League World Series

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Hampton Little League catcher Rowan Fisher (#4) aims to run down Layritz Little League’s Lexi Walper (#24), after Walper became caught between third base and home plate during round-robin action at the 2019 Little League Softball Canadian Championships in Saanich on Thursday. (Kevin Menz/News Staff)

Hampton Little League’s Ashton Fong (#10) connects on a pitch against Layritz Little League at the 2019 Little League Softball Canadian Championships in Saanich on Thursday. (Kevin Menz/News Staff)

Previous story
Junior Shamrocks win Game 7 thriller
Next story
B.C. track cyclists advance to gold medal round today at Pan Am Games

Just Posted

Victoria Police seek information on downtown stabbing

A man was stabbed on July 28 near Fort and Moss streets

B.C. track cyclists advance to gold medal round today at Pan Am Games

Saanich’s Erin Attwell, Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster chase team pursuit gold

Victoria drug trafficker loses Supreme Court bid to have video evidence thrown out

Court rules man’s right to protection against unreasonable search was not violated

Two missing teenage brothers last seen in Saanich on Tuesday

Joseph Billy, 15, and Tyson Billy-Brown, 14, left an address in Saanich on foot

UVic sessional lecturers, music instructors vote to strike

Negotiations resume Aug. 8 in an attempt to avoid job action before fall semester

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Lawyers representing Oscar Arfmann delivered closing arguments at murder trial at B.C. Supreme Court

Vancouver Island man charged with sexual assaults involving sex trade workers

Port Alberni man arrested in connection with crimes that happened in Nanaimo

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

Most Read