Little league squads competing in Saanich for national softball title

Round-robin softball action was underway Thursday in Saanich as four little league squads began their quest to win the national title.

The 2019 Little League Softball Canadian Championships, for majors players aged 10 to 12, kicked off at Hiser Field at Layritz Park, with four games. The tournament decides Canada’s representative at the Little League Softball World Series in Portland.

Two Alberta teams, one representing Calgary Little League and another, the Maskawacis Jayhawks, opened the action, before cross-town Saanich competitors, Hampton Little League and the host Layritz Little League, took the field.

The Jayhawks downed Calgary 16-1, while Layritz defeated Hampton 6-1.

Hampton then defeated Maskawacis 13-0 in the day’s third game, before Layritz held Calgary runless, winning 16-0.

The tournament runs until Sunday.

Friday’s action will see each team play one more game to complete round-robin play. Semi-finals begin Saturday before the consolation and championship games Sunday.

Hampton Little League catcher Rowan Fisher (#4) aims to run down Layritz Little League’s Lexi Walper (#24), after Walper became caught between third base and home plate during round-robin action at the 2019 Little League Softball Canadian Championships in Saanich on Thursday. (Kevin Menz/News Staff)