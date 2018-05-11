GALLERY: Roadrunners takes Ryan Cup in overtime

Reynolds Roadrunners take the Ryan Cup as city champions with a 3-1 win over the Oak Bay Breakers Thursday.

“Yesterday’s game was a fantastic, hard-fought final from both teams,” said Oak Bay coach Alexis McKinty. “Reynolds scored a couple of astonishing goals in the overtime period, but we were very happy with how our girls battled until the very end. We are looking forward to carrying the momentum from this positive performance into the Island Championships next week.”

The Roadrunners were up one when Oak Bay’s Presley Rangel scored the game-tying goal to take it into overtime. Reynolds took the cup with two goals in the overtime period.

Going into the cup, Reynold’s was sitting on top of the AAA standings with Oak Bay in second.

The Ryan Cup is the city championship and teams now head to the Islands to vie for a berth to provincials.

RELATED: Reynolds top the table heading into Ryan Cup city playoffs

