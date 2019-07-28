Saanich Braves, here seen in action against the Victoria Cougars, have hired Brent Polischuk as their head coach. (Black Press File).

Saanich Jr Braves reveal new head coach and general manager

Brent Polischuk joins the team after roles with BC Hockey and Hockey Canada

The Saanich Junior Braves have a new coach and general manager with strong ties to the team.

Brent Polischuk joins the Junior B club as its new head coach and general manager following last month’s departure of Sam Waterfield, who has joined the Coquitlam Express of the Junior A British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Polischuk’s son played for the Braves in 2012-2013.

Co-owner Norm Kelly said Polischuk checked off a lot of boxes. “He’s an excellent evaluator of talent,” said Kelly, co-owner and vice-president of hockey operations. Kelly added that Polischuk also knows how to reach players and maximize their potential. “He’s a players’ coach.” Kelly added Polischuk enjoys an excellent reputation within the hockey community.

RELATED: Saanich Junior Braves turn the rink PINK in Friday fundraiser

Polischuk joins the team after he held multiple roles with BC Hockey and Hockey Canada Program of Excellence, during which he developed a wide network of contacts.

“He’s going to bring some great people to our organization,” said Kelly.

Polischuk said he looks forward to working with the players. “I’m all about the players,” he said.

Junior B attracts a range of players, he said. While the younger ones are looking to further their hockey careers, the older ones are looking to hockey to further their post-playing careers. Polischuk said his goal is to help players achieve whichever goals they are pursuing.

Polischuk has already had discussions with players, and the team has scheduled some ice time this weekend. The team has scheduled its main camp for returning, affiliated and potential new players for late August, with the regular season starting on Sept. 6 with the Braves playing on the road against the Peninsula Panthers.

Polischuk takes over behind the bench of the Junior Braves who last year advanced to the second round of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) playoffs. During the previous year, they had reached the VIJHL final, losing in seven games to Campbell River.

While Polischuk said he will have a better idea of his team after the training camp, he said the Junior Braves will play a modern, fast-paced game on both ends of the rink.

RELATED: Braves overtake Islanders to advance in junior B playoffs

“We are not going to be sitting back,” said Polischuk.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Struggling Whitecaps manage 0-0 draw in Minnesota
Next story
Victoria athlete has his sights set on gold at the 2019 Parapan Am Games in Lima

Just Posted

Controversial townhouse complex in Saanich’s Caddy Bay all but approved

Couns. Judy Brownoff and Nathalie Chambers opposed the proposal

VIDEO: Gender transition of Victoria’s ‘Penny Girl’ detailed in short documentary

Frankie Edroff’s transition and perseverance highlighted in film

Victoria athlete has his sights set on gold at the 2019 Parapan Am Games in Lima

Deion Green has been named to the Canadian men’s wheelchair basketball team again

Students take cues during Monday classes at Langford Legion

Pool sharks introduce a new generation to the game of pool

Saanich Jr Braves reveal new head coach and general manager

Brent Polischuk joins the team after roles with BC Hockey and Hockey Canada

Manitoba RCMP head to York Landing following tip about B.C. murder suspect sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Richter Mountain wildfire hits 400 hectares due to ‘better mapping,’ but less aggressive

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Tims’ upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

This younger group wants customizable drinks, in-store technology such as charging stations

Most Read