The loss of Rhys Duch didn’t affect the outcome of Sunday nights game against the league-leading Maple Ridge Burrands with the Shamrocks taking the win 9-6 at The Q Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Shamrocks win proves costly

Shamrocks lose Rhys Duch to a season-ending injury

The Victoria Shamrocks announced Rhys Duch suffered a season-ending injury in Friday night’s win over the New Westminster Salmonbellies 15-10.

Shamrocks general manager Chris Welch said in a press release that nothing more would be released about Duch’s injury out of respect for his privacy, adding that the team is heartbroken for him.

READ ALSO: Shamrocks announce new screens in The Q Centre for 70th season

“[We’re] more determined than ever to fight through this adversity,” said Welch.

Jesse King lead the way in Friday night’s game, putting up four goals and five assists in the win. The addition of King and defensive stalwart Steve Priolo to the Shamrocks lineup has given the team some much-needed momentum, as Victoria has won three of their last four games.

READ ALSO: Throwback Thursday: Shamrocks revisit the 1950s with new uniforms

The loss of Duch didn’t affect the outcome of Sunday night’s game against the league-leading Maple Ridge Burrards, with the Shamrocks taking the win 9-6 at The Q Centre.

The Burrards lead the league in almost every major team category including wins, goals for, goals against, penalty minutes and penalty kill percentage.

The Shamrocks will be taking on the Coquitlam Adanacs on Friday, June 21 at The Q Centre. For tickets to the game visit victoriashamrocks.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Huge crowds gather in downtown Toronto for Raptors parade

Just Posted

Greater Victoria records drop in building permit values

Values are up for British Columbia and Canada thanks to Vancouver

Victoria Shamrocks win proves costly

Shamrocks lose Rhys Duch to a season-ending injury

Campbell River teen on the mend a year later

Jonah Shankar’s treatment for brain tumour involved trips to UK

Rules grounding high flight crews for 28 days likely to be challenged

Lawyer says policy could compromise charter rights and personal liberties

Oak Bay Sausagefest 2019 to buoy Sea Rescue program

Firefighters’ June 22 charity event will support marine responders

WATCH: Barbers battle it out in Victoria

‘Barber Battle’ saw stylists and barbers from across North America go head-to-head

Homalco tour gives glimpse into area’s ‘People, Land, Water’

First Nation business mixes cultural components with wildlife excursions

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

Monkey spotted on late-night jaunt in Campbell River

Conservation officers also apparently looking for cougar in the area

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Most Read