(Wikimedia Commons)

‘NDN CAR:’ Manitoba man fights to keep vanity plate referencing song

First Nation man got licence plate referring to song ‘Indian Cars’ by Indigenous musician Keith Secola

A Winnipeg man is heading to court to have his personalized “NDN CAR” licence plate returned after it was deemed offensive by Manitoba Public Insurance.

About seven years ago, Bruce Spence, who is from the Opaskwayak Cree Nation, got the licence plate in reference to the song “Indian Cars” by Indigenous musician Keith Secola.

READ MORE: Manitoba man fighting in court to be allowed Star Trek licence plate

Spence says people would honk, wave and ask for photos with the plate.

Last year, Manitoba Public Insurance contacted Spence to say it had received a complaint and in February the insurer took back the plate.

The Crown corporation won’t comment on a matter before the court, but has previously said licence plates are the insurer’s property and can be recalled at any time.

Spence says he was contacted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to fight MPI’s decision.

It is the same law group that is representing a Manitoba “Star Trek” fan, who is fighting in court to keep his personalized ASIMIL8 licence plate after a complaint that the word is offensive to Indigenous people.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

Just Posted

Saanich investigating oil spill near Mount Douglas

Details about spill first reported Wednesday appear spare

West Shore RCMP arrest wanted man, seize drugs and replica firearm

37-year-old Langford man well known to police

Harbour of Hope Society to host fundraiser for refugee families

The Swinging Spring Soiree takes place April 12

Full lineup in place for 2019 JazzFest; ticket sales launch Friday

Excitement builds for this year’s 36th annual TD Victoria International Jazz Festival

Site of B.C.’s former oldest bakery will host a cannabis-friendly restaurant

Trees Restauraunt will take over the former site of Willie’s Bakery in Victoria

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Police say the majority of fires occurred late at night or very early in the morning

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

Nanaimo bar getting its own stamp

Vancouver Island’s favourite dessert to be featured in ‘Sweet Canada’ series

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

Most Read