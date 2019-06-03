An albino fawn, who was rescued by a trucker in Woodland, California is cared for at the Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Loomis, California. She will be released back into the wild in the fall, after hunting season. (Lezlie Sterling/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

Rare albino fawn found, rescued by trucker in California

A small albino deer with a pink nose and large pinkish ears was discovered sitting in the middle of a road in Woodland

A rare, all-white fawn has been found and rescued in Northern California by a truck driver who delivered the animal to a rescue centre.

The Sacramento Bee reported Sunday that the small albino deer with a pink nose and large pinkish ears was discovered sitting in the middle of a road in Woodland, near Sacramento.

Diane Nicholas at Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue says the 3-week-old fawn’s mother was not found.

She’s not sure how the fawn happened to be in the road but says that female deer looking for food often leave fawns on their own.

Nicholas says this is the first time she has treated an albino deer during 13 years operating the rescue and rehabilitation centre where volunteers treat 50 to 80 fawns per year.

ALSO READ: SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

Just Posted

Early morning crash snarls traffic on Sooke Road

More than 1,000 without power

Sunny skies, high of 19 C for Monday

Plus your weekly forecast

Residents seek protected bike lane to connect Victoria and Oak Bay

Proposed bike lane would connect Inner Harbour to Oak Bay Marina

Peninsula’s cat painter sells her 70-work art collection

Paintings up to 50 per cent off, proceeds to wildlife charity

Pokemon themed wedding comes with bride and groom Pikachu mascot

A licensed service now offered in Japan

VIDEO: Master barbers to battle in Victoria’s first ‘jam-packed, hip hop throw down’

First ever local barber battle celebrates industry with hip hop, dance and hair cutting

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Amazon says it’s finalizing plans to make Prime Video Channels available in Canada for the first time

All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

The National Energy Board endorsed the pipeline expansion earlier this year

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

Most Read