CandyStore.com analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy. (Black Press Media file photo)

CandyStore.com analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy. (Black Press Media file photo)

North America’s top Halloween candy choices revealed

14 years of sales data analyzed to reveal top 10 treats for trick-or-treaters

It’s a debate that’s often spurred to the forefront of conversations during this time of year.

When trick-or-treaters are safely home and those bags get dumped on the floor or counter for inspection, what do you go for first?

CandyStore.com has analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy (in the U.S., Canadian data wasn’t available) based on pounds sold.

Topping the list was Reese’s Cups, followed by Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst and Hot Tamales. The bottom of the top 10 list saw Sour Patch Kids coming in at No. 6, followed by Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn.

While the data was tailored to our neighbours down south, therefore missing a few Canadian favourites, the industry titan is predicting a record-breaking year in terms of candy sales for the Halloween season.

What do you think? Do you agree with the results or is your favourite missing from the list?

ALSO READ: Supply shortage woes have Halloween shops scrambling for stock

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Halloween

Previous story
Ancient solar storm helped pinpoint the exact date Vikings settled in Newfoundland

Just Posted

Two vehicles appear to have been involved in a crash that has closed the Trans-Canada Highway at Shawnigan Lake Road Friday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Trans-Canada Highway closed at Shawnigan Lake Road due to crash

Vikes soccer alums Trinity Kettyls (left) and Mackenzie Riggs (right) run in 2020’s Vikes Kick Cancer event in honour of the latter of whom, who was diagnosed with brain cancer the same year. (University of Victoria Varsity Athletics)
UVic Vikes take to second run for brain cancer research in honour of diagnosed alum

Volunteers with HeroWork perform a radical renovation on the training facility for the Indigenous Perspectives Society. (HeroWork screencap)
HeroWork walkathon raising funds for Langford Indigenous facility

Victoria police are looking for the owner of a wallet they recovered from a recent break-and-enter in the Fairfield neighbourhood. (Courtesy VicPD)
Owner sought of wallet recovered from Victoria break-in