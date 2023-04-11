Unofficial Holiday: Tuesday is National Pet Day

Managing editor Katie Engqvist’s cat Murray likes all boxes, regardless of whether his large frame fits inside. (Katie Engqvist/News Staff) Victoria News reporter Hollie Ferguson’s dog Bibi acclimatizing to the wet West Coast. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Goldstream Gazette reporter Bailey Moreton’s dog Jake eyes up a pickle just outside the frame. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) City editor Dan Ebenal’s beloved dog Marley with feline friend Jackson. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)

Don’t worry about wiping off that stray fur from your clothes, Tuesday is the day to celebrate it.

April 11 is National Pet Day in Canada.

The day is meant to raise awareness of animals in need of adoption or rescue while also putting them on pedestals.

In recognition of the joy they bring us, their beauty (or lack of), innocence and offerings of unconditional love, today we celebrate our pets.

Comment below with a photo of your pet to share the love.

