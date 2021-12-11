Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 12 to 18

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.
And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.
There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In December, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Universal Human Rights Month and National Tie Month.
Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:
Sunday, Dec. 12: Gingerbread House Day, World Candle Lighting Day, World Choral Day.
Monday, Dec. 13: Day of the Horse, National Cocoa Day, National Violin Day.
Tuesday, Dec. 14: Monkey Day, National Bouillabaisse Day, Roast Chestnuts Day.
Wednesday, Dec. 15: National Cat Herders’ Day, Lemon Cupcake Day, International Tea Day.
Thursday, Dec. 16: Chocolate-Covered Anything Day, Day of Reconciliation.
Friday, Dec. 17: Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, Maple Syrup Day, Wright Brothers Day.
Saturday, Dec. 18: National Roast Suckling Pig Day, Bake Cookies Day, International Migrants’ Day.
