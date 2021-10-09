François Freyvogel (left) shares a laugh with Ted Giesbrecht during the Chilliwack Plowing Match on April 9, 2005. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 is Old Farmers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

François Freyvogel (left) shares a laugh with Ted Giesbrecht during the Chilliwack Plowing Match on April 9, 2005. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 is Old Farmers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 10 to 16

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day, No Bra Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Canadian Library Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 10: World Homeless Day, World Mental Health Day, World Porridge Day, Hug a Drummer Day.

Monday, Oct. 11: Coming Out Day, International Day of Girls, Sausage Pizza Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Old Farmers’ Day, Pulled Pork Day, World Arthritis Day, Face Your Fears Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 13: No Bra Day, Bring Your Teddy to Work and School Day, International Top-Spinning Day, Pet Obesity Awareness Day.

Thursday, Oct. 14: Dessert Day, World Sight Day, Be Bald and Be Free Day.

Friday, Oct. 15: Global Handwashing Day, World Students’ Day, White Cane Safety Day.

Saturday, Oct. 16: Feral Cat Day, Dictionary Day, World Food Day, Bridge Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spain won’t let youth spend cash windfall on bullfights

Just Posted

Residents are encouraged to take precautions at this time of year around male deer, which can be unpredictable during rutting season. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria bucks less wary, more daring as they focus on procreation

Part of Cool Aid’s key design includes a daycare, a cafe, a pedestrian greenway through the space, family housing which includes nine three-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments and community gathering spaces. (Provided by Cool Aid Society)
Construction commences on new mixed-use supportive housing development in Victoria

Tom Michell of Michell’s Farm crouches amid piles of pumpkins in his Cenbtral Saanich field. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Pumpkin patch family fun returns to Central Saanich farm

City of Victoria council voted Oct. 7 to revoke the businesses license of I-Tow Group towing company based on numerous counts of founded and alleged malpractice. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
16 years of bylaw violations end with business revocation for Victoria tow company