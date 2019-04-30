POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to eliminate user fares across Greater Victoria, which brings forward a considerable challenge.

Every year, BC Transit pulls in approximately $41 million in revenue from passenger fares across Greater Victoria. This makes up approximately a third of its entire budget. But that hefty chunk of revenue could soon disappear, after the City of Victoria put forward a proposal to phase out passenger fares over the next three years.

The challenge will now be finding new sources for that extra $40 million annually, something which Coun. Ben Isitt said could come from the redistribution, and possible increase, of property taxes.

What do you think? Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit? Take our poll and let us know your opinion.