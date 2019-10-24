Get hired today at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

Shown is the most recent Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair, held in Cranbrook. (Black Press file photo)

If you’re looking for a job, look no further than the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair, happening today at the Bay Street Armoury from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Black Press Media hosts 14 career fairs across the province throughout the year, recognizing the need to hire is in high demand. Sheri Jackson, event manager, says Black Press acknowledges the importance of recruitment and takes pride in being able to facilitate the needs of the employers, as well as the employees.

According to Jackson, people can expect a multitude of companies that are ready to hire — some, even right on the spot.

Along with employer vendors, attendees can also expect different education facilities on hand to help future students choose a path that makes sense to them.

This is the fourth year the career fair has come to Victoria and Jackson says they get better and better each year.

Some of the vendors who will be on site include Bayshore HealthCare, BC Corrections, BC Public Service Agency, Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Coast Guard, Discovery Community College, ICBC, McDonald’s Canada, Vancouver Island University and Victoria Cool Aid Society.

To see the full list of vendors visit facebook.com/events/2311137785805546/.

