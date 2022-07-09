Family fun and fruit on tap Sunday at Saanich Strawberry Festival

Mayor Fred Haynes joins other Saanich councillors in serving up strawberries at a previous Saanich Strawberry Festival in Beaver Lake Park. The 2022 edition of the community event goes Sunday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

An annual community tradition returns this Sunday (July 10) as the Saanich Strawberry Festival descends on Beaver Lake Park between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The berries and ice cream are served from 1 to 3 p.m. and tickets ($1) are expected to sell out between 2 and 2:30 p.m., so get your tickets early – they go on sale at 11 a.m. While the strawberries and ice cream are what everyone comes for, there’s plenty more reasons to stop by the park and check out the free fun.

Enjoy a wide variety of family activities, including information displays, face-painting, program demonstrations, arts and craft stations and bouncy castles. Overcast skies with highs of 19 C are forecast, not perfect swimming weather, but pleasant enough to enjoy a day at the Beaver Lake beach.

Live music on stage will feature three genres, starting with Freeze Frame at 11 a.m. to noon, followed by early rock group The Sutcliffes from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m., then the Commodores Big Band from 1:45 to 3 p.m.

The onsite parking lots are expected to fill up quickly, but the grass field off Elk Lake will be available for overflow parking. Visitors are encouraged to consider taking transit to the Royal Oak Exchange and walking to Saanich Commonwealth Place, where a shuttle will be picking up passengers, then stopping at the grass field and making its way to the main festival site. The shuttle will make continuous loops throughout the festival.

As no cash machines will be on site, visitors are asked to bring cash for tickets sold on site and for food vendors, if necessary.

