UPDATED: Fire crews extinguish balcony fire in 4300-block of West Saanich Road

Dark smoke could be seen coming from the apartment building

Police and fire vehicles are on scene near the intersection of West Saanich Road and Glanford Avenue. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Emergency crews extinguished a fire at an apartment building in the 4300-block of West Saanich Road.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood of the Saanich Fire Department, a fire started on a second-floor balcony of an apartment building. Wood added that crews were able to get inside quickly and put out the fire before it spread. Residents were evacuated quickly so no one was injured.

Dark smoke could be seen coming from the building on Friday afternoon, which Wood says was a result of the plastic on the balcony burning.

