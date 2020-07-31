Police and fire vehicles are on scene near the intersection of West Saanich Road and Glanford Avenue. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

UPDATED: Fire crews extinguish balcony fire in 4300-block of West Saanich Road

Dark smoke could be seen coming from the apartment building

Emergency crews extinguished a fire at an apartment building in the 4300-block of West Saanich Road.

READ ALSO: Saanich police search for cyclist accused of spitting in driver’s face

According to Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood of the Saanich Fire Department, a fire started on a second-floor balcony of an apartment building. Wood added that crews were able to get inside quickly and put out the fire before it spread. Residents were evacuated quickly so no one was injured.

READ ALSO: Saanich police find stolen construction equipment after tools posted for sale online

Dark smoke could be seen coming from the building on Friday afternoon, which Wood says was a result of the plastic on the balcony burning.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich police search for cyclist accused of spitting in driver’s face

Just Posted

UPDATED: Fire crews extinguish balcony fire in 4300-block of West Saanich Road

Dark smoke could be seen coming from the apartment building

New urgent and primary care centre coming to Esquimalt

Temporary site slated to open late spring 2021

Saanich police search for cyclist accused of spitting in driver’s face

Assault took place on July 22 on Sayward Road, police say

Victoria police to increase officer presence at Burnside Gorge, Beacon Hill Park

VicPD responds to concerns from neighbours and businesses

Regional district’s Esquimalt land sale means $3.7M back to municipalities

Viewfield Road sites make a profit, seven years after controversial purchase for sewage project

National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Right now, the app is only linked to Ontario’s health system

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you going away for the long weekend?

Streams of campers are heading to B.C. provincial parks and long lines… Continue reading

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Island bottle depot holds drive to help former worker

Dennis Renaud was diagnosed with cancer only months after retiring

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

Most Read