City of Victoria, BC Transit yet to develop finalized youth transit passes

The City is proposing an interim pass option for November

The City of Victoria and BC Transit have yet to develop a long-term solution for the proposed youth-transit pass.

In a report coming to the committee of the whole on Thursday, city staff outline the roadblocks seen so far in initiating the plan, and propose a possible solution which could see interim passes in place by November.

According to the report, the City of Victoria is hoping to have a year-long BC Transit pass at a subsidized rate of $11.50 per month, as is seen in the Universal Pass (“U-Pass”) for students at Camosun College and the University of Victoria. In July, the Victoria Regional Transit Commission voted to grant the City a subsidized pass of this nature, but logistics have yet to be ironed out.

READ MORE: Free transit passes coming for Victoria youth this fall

Presently BC Transit doesn’t have any form of annual subsidized youth transit pass in place . The only other pass type which BC Transit carries is the monthly $45 pass for people aged 18 and under, something which the city says is too “expensive and cumbersome for an ongoing program.”

The City also found that initiating a U-pass would require a high rate of administrative needs, which prompted it to propose developing a customized visual, non-swiping card for their pass, similar to the ones used by low-income seniors or people with disabilities on the Translink system. However, BC Transit vetoed the idea, saying that it would add more to a driver’s duties, and also bring forward “increased fare disputes and fraudulent use.”

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria commission says ‘no’ to regional youth transit pass pilot

This made the City to come forward of the idea of combining the U-Pass rate with a monthly card to test out what the ridership would be. If students could purchase passes for $11.50 per month for a pilot period, the city could gather data on ridership and have a better idea of how to further develop the plan.

All costs for the establishment of a new youth transit pass are supposed to come from the revenue of the newly-instated Sunday street parking fees. The passes were initially set to be installed in the fall of 2019, and be available to anyone under 19. BC Transit defines anyone 19 and over as an adult, so passes will only be available to those 18 and under.

The City of Victoria will have a meeting with the Victoria Regional Transit Commission in November, and hopes to have the interim passes approved at that point.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Oak Bay resident hit with $250 fine for shed built despite stop work order
Next story
Our Place serves up 125 pumpkin pies, 1,000 lbs of turkey and more for Thanksgiving

Just Posted

Our Place serves up 125 pumpkin pies, 1,000 lbs of turkey and more for Thanksgiving

Dignitaries, members of the media and volunteers serve up the goods

City of Victoria, BC Transit yet to develop finalized youth transit passes

The City is proposing an interim pass option for November

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Japanese student delegation from sister city to visit Sidney

Visit will take place between Oct. 4 and Oct. 9

City of Victoria seeks volunteers to portray evacuees in emergency exercise

Families and individuals will play people who have bee displaced by a major fire

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

Most Read