Cloudy skies ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Tuesday will be cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 6 C.

READ ALSO: Vital Signs report breaks down Greater Victoria statistics

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 13 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 9 C.

Thursday will see showers and a high of 13 C, with an overnight low of 9 C.

READ ALSO: Take a look at your tires; Winter driving regulations

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will see rain with a low of 9 C.