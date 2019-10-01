Cloudy skies ahead for Tuesday

Tuesday will be cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 6 C.
Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 13 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 9 C.
Thursday will see showers and a high of 13 C, with an overnight low of 9 C.
Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will see rain with a low of 9 C.
