Cloudy skies and chance of showers ahead for Tuesday

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon and a high of 10 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy, becoming windy before morning with a low 5 C.
Wednesday will see some sunshine in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 3 C.
Thursday’s forecast is calling for clouds and a high of 10 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C.
Friday will be cloudy with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 7 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.