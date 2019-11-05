Cloudy skies and chance of showers ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at the week’s forecast

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon and a high of 10 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy, becoming windy before morning with a low 5 C.

Wednesday will see some sunshine in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 3 C.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for clouds and a high of 10 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 7 C.



