Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Cloudy skies and chance of showers ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at the week’s forecast

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon and a high of 10 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy, becoming windy before morning with a low 5 C.

READ ALSO: Island Health urges everyone to get flu shot despite vaccine delay

Wednesday will see some sunshine in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 3 C.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for clouds and a high of 10 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C.

READ ALSO: Calling all Air Bud Pup Academy fans: Set sale in Metchosin

Friday will be cloudy with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 7 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Just Posted

Island Health urges everyone to get flu shot despite vaccine delay

It’s estimated by mid November all supplies will be ready to go

Calling all Air Bud Pup Academy fans: Set sale in Metchosin

The event takes place on Nov. 29, 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CRD issues warning of toxic algae bloom at Thetis Lake

A swimming ban is in effect due to a blue-green algae bloom

UPDATED: Sooke Road reopens after truck hits house in Langford

RCMP says driver suffered medical event, causing crash

Cloudy skies and chance of showers ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at the week’s forecast

VIDEO: Oak Bay residents get first dibs to buy classic neighbourhood ambulance

‘I’m offering it first to people from Oak Bay, I hope it stays in Oak Bay.’

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Someone stealing Poppy Fund donation boxes in Island community

Comox Legion branch reports seven collection boxes taken this past week

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

Man arrested in North Cowichan after break and enter, sexual assault

34-year old Kamal Bhoondpaul arrested Halloween night

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Most Read