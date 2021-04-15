Construction underway, homes for sale at Victoria’s Dockside Green

Bosa Developments took over the site from Vancity in 2017

Just over three years after Bosa Developments took over Victoria West’s Dockside Green project, the company has announced construction of its next phase has begun and sales are opening.

The former contaminated site was originally purchased by Vancity 15 years ago at a discounted price from the city with the intention of incorporating environmentally sustainable features such as a sewage treatment plant and biomass energy facility.

In 2017, Bosa purchased 10 of the 15 acres from Vancity, agreeing to build the project to LEED-ND (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design – neighbourhood development) Platinum standards.

Friday, Bosa said construction of its three concrete condo buildings has begun and that sales of the homes began April 10.

The company also confirmed it will be continuing Vancity’s promise of sustainability with an onsite waste-water treatment facility. Fresh water will enter each home from the City of Victoria, but used water will be treated and purified onsite and used to irrigate landscaping and flush toilets. Bosa estimates it will reduce water consumption by up to 35 per cent.

The development promises a community focus, with a fitness centre, indoor and outdoor lounge, public plaza, park space and dog park.

Completion of Bosa’s first 12-storey building of 107 homes is targeted for summer 2023. The subsequent buildings of 13 and 14 storeys each will include 258 homes. Bosa has not provided a date of completion for them, but said it expects all of Dockside Green to be constructed in the next 10-plus years.

In total, Dockside Green will be home to more than 2,500 people.

