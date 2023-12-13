‘Everybody loves Winnie’: But Langford City Council delays park naming

The proposed park that was to be named after her mother was Kettle Creek

The Langford City Council has delayed naming a park after former city councillor of more than 20 years, Winnie Sifert, according to her daughter, Sandy Sifert.

The park’s naming had been put onto the Dec. 5, 2022, agenda for the Langford council, said Sifert, but the vote was rejected and never proceeded past that point.

“It was the very first council meeting of the new council. And when that came up. They didn’t read it,” she said.

Winnie Sifert had served her community in a variety of ways. She and her family moved to Langford in the mid-1970s when Langford was made up of gravel pathways.

“It’s not just 27 years on council. It’s 40 years of community service,” said Siefert.

When Sifert was first informed about the park’s name, she said her mother was in relatively good health and actively looked forward to having her name on a park.

Sadly, her mother’s health has not stayed as it was and she has since been diagnosed with dementia, according to Sifert.

Since the new council was formed, Sifert has attended nearly every council meeting and has only missed one due to family commitments. There has been no discussion since the Dec. 5, 2022 meeting.

“I went to one in person, but every meeting, I get nothing,” she said.

The proposed park that was to be named after her mother was Kettle Creek, and it has yet to have an official name, said Sifert.

According to Sifert, there were never any problems that would have stopped the current council from naming a park after her mother.

“There is no sign there. It hasn’t been named,” she said. “If the council were going to move forward with it. There is a park. We live on Triangle Mountain, near the park down on Fern Hill. And it’s just called Fern Hill Park.”

“I would rather have that park because it’s where she lived for 45 years.”

According to Sifert, “Everybody loves Winnie. That’s the catchphrase around here. Everybody loves Winnie.”

When the park’s naming was first announced, the city council considered it a wonderful gesture. Siefret said a petition would be circulated to see if it could get traction on the issue.

“I’m going to keep fighting. We’re going to get a petition going. Shining a light on this, I think it’s really important.”

The Langford City Council responded with a statement through a city spokesperson that the park naming had yet to be considered.

“City staff are currently working on a Parks Naming Policy, which will be brought forward to council for consideration in the new year.”

There was no mention of Winnie Sifert in the reply.

