Greater Victoria residents wait for local election results

Voters line the block outside of the polling station at Broad View United in Saanich. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Polls are now closed as we wait for the results of the 44th federal election.

Four ridings make up Greater Victoria.

In the Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke riding six candidates are vying for your vote. NDP incumbent Randall Garrison faces off against Doug Kobayashi (Liberal), Harley Gordon (Green), Laura Frost (Conservative), Rob Anderson (People’s Party of Canada), and Tyson Riel Strandlund (Communist Party of Canada ).

In the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding, six candidates were vying for your vote. Green Party incumbent Elizabeth May faced off against Conservative candidate David Busch, NDP’s Sabina Singh, Liberal Sherri Moore-Arbour, People’s Party of Canada candidate David Hilderman, and Communist Party of Canada candidate Dock Currie.

In the Victoria, NDP incumbent Laurel Collins, faced off against Nick Loughton (Green), Nikki Macdonald (Liberal), Hannah Hodson (Conservative), John Randal Phipps (People’s Party of Canada), Janis Zroback (Communist Party of Canada), and Jordan Reichert (Animal Protection Party of Canada).

In Cowichan–Malahat–Langford five candidates are facing off including NDP incumbent Alistair MacGregor, Alana DeLong (Conservative), Blair Herbert (Liberal), Lia Versaevel (Green), and Mark Hecht (People’s Party of Canada).

Local polls closed at 7 p.m.

More to come.

