Joint RCMP investigation starting in Chase leads to arrest of two men in Hope

One armed man broke into residence’s room at Riverside manor

Two men — one who was armed and broke into the room of a resident at Riverside Manor located in Hope — are now in custody thanks to the joint effort of the RCMP.

Hope, Chilliwack, Kamloops, and Merritt RCMP, along with the Integrated Police Dog Service and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, were all on scene early Tuesday morning (Nov. 14) after the armed man forced his way inside the building and into one of the residents’ rooms.

According to RCMP, the “multi-jurisdictional investigation” started earlier this morning with the theft of a vehicle in Chase followed by attempted robberies with a firearm in Kamloops. After fleeing Kamloops, RCMP followed both men (now in the stolen vehicle) to Hope where a tire deflation device was used to stop the car. The men fled on foot, with the unarmed man being located nearby and taken into custody without incident.

The second man attempted to break into another residence, allegedly robbed another individual at gunpoint, before attempting to steal a police car. He later broke into Riverside and was arrested.

Both men are facing multiple charges including robbery, possession of stolen property, and weapon offences.

They will appear in court later today.

“This was a great team effort involving several different RCMP detachments as well as local community members that lead to the capture of these two dangerous individuals,” said Staff Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP.

Riverside is an independent and assisted living home and most of its residents are seniors. The building is also located across from the Hope RCMP station.

